Obituary & Services: Elden Landes, Jr.

Elden Landes, Jr., age 94 of Ridgeway, MO passed away on April 5, 2023, after a short time in hospice at a Bethany, MO nursing home. He was born on Flag Day –June 14, 1928, in Harrison County, Missouri to Elden, Sr and Edna Mae (McCorkle) Landes.

He was raised on farms and attended Lorraine and Mahaska country schools north of Bethany.

Junior served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 as an aviation machinist and flight engineer during the Korean Conflict.

On November 6, 1955, he and Evelyn Jean (Taylor) were united in marriage by Preacher William “Bill” Smith in the Blue Ridge Christian Union Church. They celebrated 67 years of marriage.

Junior, Evelyn, and their children David and Gloria worked together on a diversified farming operation with livestock, dairy, poultry, hay, and grains. Often young visitors enjoyed their farm as a petting zoo. They hosted many sledding parties, and card game nights, and attended school activities as the kids grew up. Many good memories come from farming as a family with the help of others along the way. After retiring from the farm in 1993, he and Evelyn moved to Ridgeway.

He previously served on the Jefferson Township Board, MFA Exchange Board, PCA Advisory Committee, and other area leadership roles. The family was honored as “Harrison County Farm Family of the Year” at the Missouri State Fair.

Junior accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 12 at Hazel Valley Church and was baptized at Brooklyn Falls. He was a member of Morris Chapel Community Church where he actively served through the years as a Teacher, Superintendent, Song Leader, Board Chairman, and Lay Speaker. His favorite scripture passage was John 14.

Junior enjoyed visiting with family & friends, and catching up on the Coffee Club news and will be remembered for his contagious laughter and strong faith in God.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Loren (Mary) Landes, Lila (John) Hendren, Gerald “Ed” (Ermadean) Landes, Wilbur “Brown” (Barbara) Landes, Bobby (Leta) Landes, Glen D Landes, Margaret Landes, and two infant siblings.

Junior is survived by his wife Evelyn of their home, son David Landes (Peggy Thomsen), and daughter Gloria Craig, all of Ridgeway. Other survivors include grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) Matthew & Sydney Craig (Maisyn, born on his 93rd birthday), Ridgeway; Blade Landes (Emma and Charlie), Bethany; and Kirk & Jessica Miller (Bradley, Avril, Grayson, Jaxson), Florida; plus nephews, nieces, cousins, and their families.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, April 12 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Morris Chapel Community Church in care of the Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

