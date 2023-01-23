Obituary & Services: Edwin Ray Corzette

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Edwin Ray Corzette, age 92, a three-year resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, and former fifty-year resident of a farm near Blue Mound (Livingston County, Missouri), passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Edwin was born the son of Abie and Bertha (Moore) Corzette on June 17, 1930, in rural Livingston County, Missouri. He attended Wheeling High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a Purple Heart recipient.

On May 10, 1953, he was united in marriage to Ramah Neely in Bucklin, Missouri. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on October 26, 2020. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Wheeling, Missouri. During Edwin’s lifetime, he made a living working as a farmer, carpenter, and scale master at a rock quarry. Farming and carpentry were the roles he enjoyed most. In his free time, he took pleasure in crafting small wooden models of houses, barns, churches, and other structures, most of which were gifted to his grandchildren.

Survivors include one daughter, Janet Williams, and husband, Oliver “Wayne” of Harlingen, Texas; two sons, Edwin James Corzette of Bristow, Oklahoma, and Richard Corzette of Houston, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Brenda (Walby) Corzette of Mallard, Iowa; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara McKinley of Chillicothe, Missouri and Karen Hamilton and husband, Larry, of Wheeling, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ramah; two sons, Gary and Randy Corzette; two grandchildren, Tyler and Levi Corzette; and four brothers, Robert, Virgil, William “Bill,” and Kenneth “Kenny” Corzette.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., one hour before the service. Burial will follow at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri.

Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeling Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

