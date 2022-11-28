Obituary & Services: Edith Elaine McClure

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Edith Elaine McClure passed away on November 24, 2022, at a Bethany nursing home at the age of 84 years.

She was born December 9, 1937, in Harrison County, MO, and was the daughter of Frank and Lona (Bensyl) Milligan.

Edith attended various Harrison County schools growing up and graduated in 1956 from Gilman City High School.

She was united in marriage on October 27, 1956, to William (Bill) McClure. To this union three sons were born: Mark, Scott, and Lynn McClure.

Bill and Edith made their home southeast of Bethany where they farmed together for over 50 years.

Edith was active in church and 4-H with her family and enjoyed helping Bill on the farm. In her early married years, Edith worked as the bookkeeper for MFA Exchange in Bethany. In later years, Edith worked for Missouri Land Title, the Harrison County Recorder’s Office, and volunteered for the Bethany Senior Center.

Edith enjoyed cooking and caring for her family. It was important to Edith and Bill to raise their sons to know the value of a job well done, to strive for honesty and integrity, and to know the Lord. One of the greatest gifts they gave their sons was making Sunday School and Church attendance a priority.

She was a member of the Blue Ridge Christian Union Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years. Edith was also the Far & Near 4-H Club Leader for many years, and all three sons attended the National 4-H Congress.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” McClure; her parents, Frank and Lona Milligan; her sister, Anita Beth Milligan, and her daughter-in-law, Connie McClure.

She is survived by her sons, Mark (Dorothy) McClure of Sherman, CT, Scott (Jacqueline) McClure of Bethany, and Lynn (Jen) McClure of Platte City, MO. Also, surviving are six grandchildren, Levi (Sheana) McClure, Sarah (Kevin) Polo, Cody (Abigail) McClure, Derek McClure, Alex McClure, and Andrew McClure. In addition, she leaves seven great-grandchildren, Damien Chaney, Kasper McClure, Lylah Polo, Harvey McClure, Zoey McClure, Cora Polo, and Owen McClure.

Edith anticipated the addition of each new great-grandchild and enjoyed hearing about the latest activities of her family.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International and/or the Harrison County Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.