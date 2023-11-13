Obituary & Services: Douglas Lynn Corlett

Douglas Lynn Corlett, a long-time resident of Cainsville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the age of 80. He died at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO, leaving behind a legacy of community involvement and personal resilience.

Born on February 3, 1943, in Mercer County, MO, to Evelyn (Edwards) and Clifford Wayne Corlett, Douglas, affectionately known as Doug, was a 1961 graduate of Princeton High School. During his senior year, he excelled academically as an honor student and served as the treasurer of the Princeton FFA Chapter.

After completing high school, Doug embarked on a career as a land surveyor for the state of Missouri, a position he held until his retirement in the 1990s. His work ethic and dedication to his profession were well-recognized in the community.

Doug’s personal life was marked by his marriage to Gracie Ward on November 7, 1980. The couple shared a love for agriculture, raising cattle, and gardening together. They were regular participants at local Farmers’ Markets, selling fruits, vegetables, and Doug’s handcrafted woodworking items, including popular napkin holders. The couple also had a shared affection for pets, with their most recent beloved cat, Punkin, surviving Doug.

Tragically, on May 8, 1993, Gracie suffered a medical emergency that significantly altered her life. Doug devotedly cared for her at their home until her passing on February 4, 2016. His unwavering commitment to Gracie throughout her illness epitomized his loving and caring nature.

Doug was predeceased by his parents, his wife Gracie, and several in-laws, including Charley and Cecil Ward and Pat Bridger. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Barbara Ward and Shirley Ward; brothers-in-law, Terry (Julie) Ward and Ted Bridger; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a community of kind and supportive neighbors.

Funeral services for Douglas Lynn Corlett will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, at Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton, MO. The burial will follow at Zoar Cemetery in Cainsville, MO. Family and friends can visit the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the day of the service. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zoar Cemetery care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.