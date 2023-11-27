Obituary & Services: Douglas “Doug” Ceballos 

Douglas “Doug” Ceballos – age 72 of Princeton, Missouri passed away Saturday evening, November 18, 2023, at his home in Princeton, Missouri surrounded by his family.

Doug was born on September 29, 1951, the son of Manuel and Jean (Burmister) Ceballos in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He graduated in 1969 from Prior Lake High School in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Doug married Jane (Osborne) on January 28, 1973, in Prior Lake, Minnesota. He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1980 and was a faithful member ever since. Doug and Jane lived in Olathe, KS for 25 years while he enjoyed his career with CenturyLink. They recently built their retirement home in Princeton, MO in 2021. Doug loved music, especially loved playing bass guitar in rock and roll bands in his youth and adult life. He enjoyed cooking and reading anything from war history to current events. Doug was a jokester and was known for his sarcasm, he loved to make people laugh. He loved his family and always put them and God first. Doug will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Ceballos. He is survived by his wife Jane Ceballos of the home; children, Rachel Ceballos of Olathe, KS, Angela Shaffer (Lee) of Olathe, KS, Melissa Ceballos of Overland Park, KS, Christina Ceballos of Olathe, KS, Barbara Ceballos of Overland Park, KS, Pamela Ceballos of Olathe, KS, Teresa Ceballos of Overland Park, KS, Manuel Ceballos of Overland Park, KS, and Sean Ceballos of Shawnee, KS; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his mother, Jean Burmeister; and siblings, Dave Ceballos (Barb), Sharon Zaudtke (Bill), Sue Ceballos, Lisa Peterson (Charlie), and Sarah Plummer (Dan).

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.