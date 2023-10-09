Obituary & Services: Dorwin Dale Grabill

Dorwin Dale Grabill, 83, of Eagleville, MO, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at a Lamoni, Iowa nursing home.

He was born on February 28, 1940, in Harrison County, Missouri, the son of Leland Keith and Mildred (Arkle) Grabill. Dorwin graduated from high school and attended a few years of college in Maryville, MO.

On December 4, 1960, he married Velda Lavaughn Harrold. She preceded him in death on February 2, 2019.

Dorwin was the owner and dozer operator of Grabill Construction for several years.

In addition to his wife, Lavaughn, he was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Brittni Brenizer, and brother Lynn Grabill.

Survivors include his son, Vince (Rhonda) Grabill of Blythedale, MO; daughters, Sherri (Brad) Brenizer, Brenda Grabill, and Penny (Darren Gallop) Grabill, all of Eagleville, MO; grandchildren, Austin (LeAnn) Grabill, Chyanne (Kody) Pullium, Dakoda (Rachel) Grabill, Carlie (Randy) Rinehart, and Skyler (Calvin) Crowder; great-grandchildren, Jaxcynn, Meric, Koe, Korbin, Zoey, Sawyer, Axten, Hux, Emma, Charlie, Lincoln, Emersyn, and Lydia; brothers, Lyle (Sandy) Grabill and Steve (Stephanie) Grabill; sisters, Anita King and Gayla (Randy) Webber; sister-in-law, Pat Grabill; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Roberson Funeral Home in Eagleville, MO. Inurnment will be at a later date in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO. The family will receive friends from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the North Harrison FFA Chapter in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.