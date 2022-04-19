Obituary & Services: Dorothy Mullins

Mrs. Dorothy I. Mullins 98, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 2:26 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary north of Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Family visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the mortuary.

Memorials to Serve Link Home Care Lifeline and they may be left with the mortuary.

Mrs. Mullins was born September 30, 1923, near Gilman City, Missouri the daughter of Arthur and Anna Mae McLey Terhune. She graduated from Gilman City High School. Mrs. Mullins retired from Trenton Foods after nearly 40 years of employment.

She was a member of Faith Bible Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri.

Her survivors include several nieces and nephews.

She married William Mullins on April 19, 1946, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, five sisters Ethel Tout, Mildred King, Loretta Hobbs, Ellen Miller, and Wilfreda Robb; five brothers Loren Terhune, Bill Terhune, and Ralph Terhune, Roy Terhune, Howard Terhune, and an infant sister Ruby Terhune.