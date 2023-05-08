Obituary & Services: Doris June Hamilton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Doris June Hamilton, 88, of Bethany, MO (formerly of Eagleville, MO) passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at a Stanberry, MO nursing home.

She was born June 10, 1934, in Harrison County, Missouri the daughter of Roy Benjamin and Mildred (Long) Fish.

On June 14, 1953, she was united in marriage to Kenneth W. Hamilton in Bethany, MO. He preceded her in death on February 28, 2010.

Doris June was a 1952 Graduate of Martinsville High School. She was a clerk for Butler’s Store in Eagleville for a while. Her favorite job was being a babysitter for many years. She was a member of the Modernette Club and the United Methodist Church in Eagleville, MO.

In addition to her husband, Doris June was also preceded in death by her parents; son Randy Hamilton; sister Dorothy Polley and grandson, Eric Hamilton.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Donald) Vandivert and Susette (Kent) Nicholls both of Bethany, MO; grandchildren, Chris (Angel) Hamilton, Mallory Nicholls, Ashton Vandivert (Dusty Goes), Austin (Kaitlyn) Vandivert and Brayden Vandivert (Megan Baker); 3 great-grandchildren, Sydney, Joe and Ellie; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Carmen and Christian; sisters, Coleen Smith, Bethany, MO and Zella Kay (Leon) Barnes, Gallatin, MO and brother, Phillip (Bonnie) Fish, Cameron, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials may be made to the Eagleville United Methodist Church and/or Miriam Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

