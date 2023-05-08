Obituary & Services: Doris “Annie” Dillard

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Doris “Annie” Dillard, age 90 of Green Castle, MO passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Milan Heath Center in Milan, MO surrounded by her loving children.

Annie was born on September 3, 1932, in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Orval and Vye (Pierce) Smith. Annie graduated from Woods country school in Green Castle as Valedictorian with the class of 1949. Annie married Leon Dillard after he returned from serving his country during WWII with the US Army in 1949. She worked at the Spring Creek Ranch during her high school years and at Con-Agra Foods for seven years and later did house cleaning for various people.

Annie was known for her excellent pie-making and country cooking; whom she loved sharing with family and friends. She enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable garden and especially loved raising chickens. Annie was a talented seamstress and quilt maker; having made many quilts for family and friends.

Annie is survived by her children, Carla and her husband Allen True, Darrell Dillard, Russell Dillard, Sherry Dillard, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, along with her brother Larry and his wife Chrisann Smith, and sister-in-law Susan Smith.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leon on June 23, 2019, her grandson Jakob Nickel, her brothers: Loren Smith and Frank Smith, and her sisters Virginia Young, and Phyllis Snyder.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 8th, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Green Castle Cemetery with Pastor Gene Lunsford officiating. Burial will follow the services. Memorials can be given to the Green Castle Cemetery.

Related