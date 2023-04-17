Obituary & Services: Donna Janell Whitt

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Donna Janell Whitt, a 74-year-old former Trenton resident, passed away at 6:37 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at Indian Hills Nursing Home in Chillicothe, MO.

Memorial services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Inurnment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 2:00 until service time Wednesday. Memorial donations may be made to Wesley Methodist or Hatten Chapel Methodist Churches and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Donna Janell Whitt was born February 22, 1949, in Trenton to Grover Donald and Retha Janell (Wooderson) Whitt. She graduated from Trenton High School, with the class of 1967, and attended North Central MO College (Trenton Jr. College). She worked for Donald Boesch, Extension Service; Melvin Haas, Director of Aging; Lee Stroud with Green Hills Regional Planning; India Coordinator, J. Parker Rodgers in Columbia, MO; Hardy Cox, MO House of Representatives; Grundy County’s 4-H Youth Assistant; and several positions at Grand River Inn in Chillicothe, MO lastly being night auditor.

She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday school Superintendent, and Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, played the organ and piano, helped with the children’s choir, helped start the handbell choir, and was a member of the Cameo class.

Surviving relatives include her sons Kevin Whitt and wife Angie of Hamilton, MO, Chad Pew and wife Amy of Hattiesburg, MS, and Brent Pew and wife Stacy of Chesterfield, VA, daughter Dana Whitt of Greensboro, NC, brothers K.D. Whitt and Sylvester Whitt of Princeton, MO, sister Twyla Johnson and hand husband Wayne of Spickard, MO, half-sister Susan Birdsong and husband Charlie of Albuquerque, NM, 10 grandchildren; Kyle Whitt and wife Whitney, Ally Trosper and husband Garrett, Karson Whitt and wife Baileigh, Nevaeh Pew, Natalie Pew, Henley Pew, Avery Pew, Ashlyn Pew, Isabella Pew and Landon Pew, and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter Julie Janell Pew, her parents (Donald and Retha Whitt), her maternal Grandparents (Earl and Lois Wooderson), her paternal Grandparents (Sylvester and Macoe Whitt), and two aunts and an uncle.

