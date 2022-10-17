Obituary & Services: Donald M. Craig

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Don was born July 14, 1931, the third child of George W. and Helen Irene (Evans) Craig at their home northeast of Eagleville, MO.

When Don was about three years of age the family moved to Idaho, where they resided until the latter part of November 1940. They then returned to Missouri, living with Don’s paternal grandparents until March 1, 1941, when they moved to a farm northeast of Eagleville, where they lived until Don graduated from high school in 1949 where he played on the basketball and softball teams. He was employed by the Eagleville Oil Co., after high school until he was called to active duty in the Navy Reserves. After two years on active duty on the aircraft carrier, the USS Boxer, which included one 8-month tour of the Korean area, he returned to civilian life. Upon returning to Missouri he found employment at Sheffield (later known as Armco Steel Corp).

In 1953 he married Betty Cain at the First Christian Church in Cainsville, MO. To this union three children were born, Marcia, Cathy, and Curtis.

While working in the steel mill he became interested and active in the union (the United Steelworkers of America) and served as an officer for 25 years, including nine years as local #13’s president. He had a reputation for being fair and reasonable. He was on the labor council and helped start the S.O.A.R. organization. He joined the American Legion Post #21 in Independence, MO., and served as the commander in 1980-1981 at which time they broke ground for a new post building. After working 34 plus years they moved to Bethany, MO. Don became active in the American Legion Post #216 and served as commander as well as in many other positions.

Don transferred his church membership to the First Christian Church in Bethany and served them in many positions until his health failed. Don worked part-time for about 14 years for Unified Services in Bethany.

Don enjoyed many things in life but his family was the number one thing, especially his grandchildren and later his great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed gardening, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, volunteer work, reading, dancing, and working on jigsaw puzzles.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: James Albert, Harold Rex, and Dennis; sister: Dorothy, his son Curtis and daughter Marcia.

He is survived by his wife of the home, Betty; his daughter Cathy; son-in-law, Bruce (Renee), four grandchildren: Jeff (Laura), Alisha (Scott), Brittany, and Bradley (Brooke) and seven great-grandchildren: Ellison, Charlotte, Alexa, Benjamin, Grady, Jack, and Henry. He is also survived by two brothers: Robert (Marian), and George Alan (Donna), a sister-in-law: Barbara Long (Gary), and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services: 2:00 p.m. Friday, First Christian Church, Bethany with military honors; Family will receive friends from1-2 Friday at the church. Memorial gifts to Harrison County Hospice or First Christian Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Bethany Memorial Chapel.