Obituary & Services: Donald L. Porter

Donald L. Porter – age 80 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 8th, 2023, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO.

Don was born on April 25, 1942, the son of David and Evelyn (Hepner) Porter in Salina, KS. He grew up in Salina and attended high school there. Don married Janice Hayden in 1962, and she preceded him in death in 2012. He then married Mary Diane (Lauhon) Forsythe. He was a member of Lake Viking Church, near Gallatin.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Janice; his parents and siblings, Jim Porter, and Karen Fay. He is survived by his sons, Todd Porter (Cheryl) of Kansas City, KS, Richard Porter (Jennifer) of Toganoxie, KS, and Gary Porter of Gardner, KS; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and siblings, Judy Hall, Ricky Lyttel, Judy Huff and Debby Creamer.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lake Viking Church in care of the funeral home. Private family services will be held. Burial at Lake Viking Cemetery, near Gallatin. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

