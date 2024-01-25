Obituary & Services: Donald K. Rogers

Share To Your Social Network

Donald K. Rogers, 71, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. Rogers, born on August 26, 1952, in Polo, Missouri, to Wilmer and Pearl (Proctor) Rogers, was a 1970 graduate of Braymer C-4 High School. On June 11, 2016, he married Teresa Gabrielson in Newport, Oregon, who survives him. Rogers dedicated many years to serving as a paramedic and firefighter for the City of Chillicothe and was a respected instructor for firefighting and EMT classes. He was an active member of the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri. An avid outdoorsman, Rogers enjoyed fishing, camping, and participating in the Missouri State Fair. His love for family was paramount, especially cherished moments with his grandchildren. He was also a fervent Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Surviving Rogers are his mother, Pearl Rogers of Braymer, Missouri; daughters Brandi Perry (Patrick) of Eudora, Kansas, Jenifer Lee of Braymer, Missouri, Darcey Wessel of Salem, Oregon, and Christy Jenkins (Bryan) of Boise, Idaho; six grandchildren, Cierra Barron (John), Olivia Derickson (Ryan), Mya Lee, Tucker Perry, Casen Perry, and Carlie Adams; and one great-grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilmer, brothers David, Dale, and Richard Rogers, and sister Beverly West.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. A visitation is scheduled at the same location from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Friends may also call at Lindley Funeral Home on Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Rogers will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Braymer, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Professional Fire Fighters of Chillicothe Local 2460 and sent to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related