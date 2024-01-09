Obituary & Services: Donald Gene “Donnie” Parsons

Donald Gene “Donnie” Parsons, 60, of Princeton, MO, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024, at a Princeton, MO nursing home.

He was born on June 10, 1963, in Osceola, Iowa, the son of Leslie Eudean and Geneva Ruth (Putnam) Parsons.

On January 14, 1984, he married Sheri Thompson in Princeton, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Donnie was a 1981 graduate of Princeton High School. He enjoyed working on the farm and going camping.

He was preceded in death by his father; father-in-law, Ronald Thompson; and sister-in-law, Melody Parsons.

In addition to his wife, Sheri, Donnie is survived by his mother, Geneva (Putnam) Parsons, Trenton, MO; brother, Ronnie (companion, Shelly) Parsons, Cainsville, MO; sisters, Debbie (Doug) Harrold, Nixa, MO, Jill (Tracy) Nelson, Lees Summit, MO; sons, Jeremy (Kim) Parsons, Allerton, IA, Brandon (Kelci) Parsons, Cainsville, MO, Spencer (Leslie) Parsons, Mercer, MO; grandchildren, Dakota, Madilynn, Luke, Wyatt, Emerson, Sawyer, Caleb, Lauren; mother-in-law, Sheryl Thompson, Mercer, MO; sisters-in-law, Makella (Lathe) Hagan, Mercer, MO, Melanie (Chuck) Robinson, Unionville, MO, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at Princeton Methodist Church, Princeton, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Cainsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.