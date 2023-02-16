Obituary & Services: Donald “Donnie” Wayne Anderson

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Donnie (“Bubba” to his family) was born on July 3, 1980, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He passed from this life surrounded by his family on February 2, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Donnie attended School at Southwest in Ludlow and Chillicothe Public Schools. He was baptized at a young age, was active in youth groups, and sang in the Church Choir. Early in his adult life, he moved to Springfield where he worked for Sears Automotive and Big O Tires. Donnie always enjoyed “tinkering” and had a lifelong passion for working on cars, trucks, boats–anything with a motor. He especially loved football and NASCAR.

Donnie is survived by four children: Mason, Sheldon, Bailey, and Easton, his father Donald A. Anderson, Jr. and wife Pamela; his mother, Mary Hager, and husband Garry; his brother Phillip (Mandy) Anderson and three sisters: Steffi (Lance) Harvey, Amy (Shawn) Clark and Katie (Jeremy) Purdy. He also leaves behind three nieces and six nephews: Maddie, Piper, Gracyn, Lane, Dylan, Zayne, Gage, Shay, and Graham. He was blessed with several aunts and uncles: Delores (Richard) Carpenter, Becky Anderson, Ruth Kemp, David (Terry) Bailey, Dennis (Tawnya) Bailey, and Debbie Gabrielson.

Donnie was preceded in death by his sister, Shelby Lyn; his paternal grandparents Donald, Sr. and Wanda Anderson, his aunt Pam Anderson and his maternal grandparents Alonzo and Naomi Bailey.

A Memorial Service will be held at Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at Cornerstone Church on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., one hour before the service. Instead of flowers, Donnie requested memorial tributes to St. Louis Shriner’s Hospital which may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. A private family inurnment will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, at a later date

