Obituary & Services: Donald Dennis Connell

Donald D. Connell, 89, Bethany, MO passed away February 12, 2023, at a Bethany, MO nursing home.

Don was born October 28, 1933, in Shenandoah, Iowa the son of Joseph and Katherine (Gleason) Connell.

In 1955, he was drafted into the U.S. Army going to Germany for two years. While there, he enjoyed touring the area and telling his family many stories about his adventures.

Upon his return, he began working at a lumber yard after attending some classes in Omaha, Nebraska. One day, his friend, Bill Henry came to see him and said he was looking for a different job. They looked at the Des Moines Register Classified Ads where they saw an ad by P.M. Place in Bethany, Missouri for managers. The next day they drove to Bethany having no idea where it was. They made the return trip home after both being hired and their long career as a “dime store person” began in 1958.

Don married Dolores Helvie and raised their five children in several Southern Iowa towns where Don was Place’s Store Manager. In 1976, they moved their family to Bethany, Missouri, and Don became a buyer at Place’s Home Office. He retired as Vice President after a 40-year career. Don always said, the best part of being a dime store person was being warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

In 1994, Don and Frances Wilson were married after the loss of their spouses. They enjoyed 28 years working in the yard and the strawberry bed, traveling plus watching the grandchildren’s events, and fishing with his friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; two sisters; a wife, Dolores, and a son, Mark.

Survivors include his wife, Frances; daughters, Kris, Colleen, Kay, and Tricia; step-daughter, Beth; thirteen grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one due in March; two sisters and his nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Graveside Service will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday at Calvary Cemetery, Creston, Iowa. Open visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. There will be no family visitation. Memorials may be made to the Harrison County Hospice and/or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

