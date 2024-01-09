Obituary & Services: Dolores “De” T. (Adams) Stamper

Dolores “De” T. (Adams) Stamper, age 89, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024, at Livingston Manor Care Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Born on December 12, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri, De was a Bucklin High School graduate. She married Joe Ray Adams on November 22, 1975, in Salisbury, Missouri. After his passing on June 23, 2006, she married Ronnie Stamper on August 12, 2012, in Chillicothe, Missouri, who survived her. De’s career as a dish painter showcased her talent for painting roses. She enjoyed dancing with Ronnie and spending time with her dogs.

Survivors include her niece, Dianne Winberg, and husband, Rex, of Florida; close friends, Aaron Monnig and Donna, of Salisbury, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, first husband Joe Ray Adams, daughter Rhonda Gail Prentzler, and brother Alfred Bohrer.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled at St. Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will precede this at Lindley Funeral Home on Monday, January 8, at 5:00 p.m., followed by a visitation until 7:00 p.m. Friends may visit the funeral home from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. on the same day. Graveside services are set for Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary of the Angels Cemetery in Wien, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary of the Angels Cemetery and sent to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.