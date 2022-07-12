Obituary & Services: Dixie L. Grimes

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mrs. Dixie L. Grimes, 85, a former resident of Trenton, Missouri who was residing with a granddaughter Chelsea Sprague, Cameron, Missouri died at 8:04 P.M., Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton.

Family visitation will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton.

Memorials to Dixie Grimes memorial fund to help with expenses and may be left with the funeral home.

Mrs. Grimes was born November 10, 1936, in Trenton the daughter of Tom and Doris Claycomb Taul.

She was married to Billy Grimes. He preceded her in death.

Her survivors include four daughters Edith Darlene Hutchison and husband Charles, Trenton, Missouri, Parthelia Bonnett and husband Marty, Gladstone, Missouri, Sue Elaine Grimes, Las Vegas, Nevada, Alicia Grimes, Cameron, Missouri; two sons William Grimes III and wife Tabitha, Trenton, Missouri, Brian Grimes, and wife Laura, Braymer, Missouri; one daughter-in-law Tonya Collins, Spickard, Missouri; Twenty-two grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son Brad Collins, two granddaughters Shayna Hanes, Jessa Dana, and two step-daughters Minnie Grimes and Billie Jean Grimes.