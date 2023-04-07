Obituary & Services: Dennis Parish

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dennis Parish, age 60, of Chillicothe, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Grand River Health Care Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Graveside services will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield with Pastor David Blakely officiating.

Dennis Parish, son of Otto Emmett and Norma Lee (Krouse) Parish, was born March 11, 1963, in Ottumwa, Iowa.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his nieces, and nephews.

Survivors include one brother, Danny Parish of Brookfield, and one sister, Elizabeth Parish of Huntsville.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donnie Anspaugh; two sisters, Michelle Scott, and Rebecca Ralston.

Related