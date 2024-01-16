Obituary & Services: Dennis Oyler

Share To Your Social Network

A former resident of Trenton and alumnus of both Trenton High School and Trenton Junior College, Dennis Oyler, passed away on January 7th while under hospice care. At the age of 76, Oyler, who had made his home in Cotopaxi, Colorado, leaves a legacy as a retired elementary and special education teacher.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn Oyler.

A graveside service to honor Dennis Oyler’s life and contributions is scheduled for February 10th at 11 AM at Simpson’s Campground, located in Woden, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the Oyler family has suggested making donations to Mission Wolf, a non-profit organization dedicated to wolf conservation. Contributions can be sent to 13-388 County Road 63, Westcliff, Colorado, 81252.

