Obituary & Services: Dennis Lee DeMoss

Dennis Lee DeMoss, 67, of Princeton, MO, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at a nursing home in Princeton, MO.

He was born on August 13, 1956, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Delbert Wesley and Frances Mary (Portzen) DeMoss.

Dennis graduated from Princeton High School in 1974. He worked at DeMoss Brothers Sawmill from 1974 until the mid-1990s. Later, he joined Henley Implement in the late 1990s, and then Mercer County Road and Bridge, where he retired after 20 years of service. He enjoyed solitaire, hunting, fishing, and tinkering.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kenneth DeMoss, and his sister Shirley Bodisch.

Dennis is survived by his sons Adam DeMoss and Cody DeMoss, both of Princeton, MO, and Tyson (Kristie) Miller of Lawson, MO; grandchildren Taylor Renken, Kattarina Miller, Maggie Miller, Cali Miller, and Graycen DeMoss; great-grandchildren Bowen Renken and Charlotte Haney; brothers Laverne and Duane DeMoss; sisters Juanita Gansemer, Kay Shindelar, Darlene Carpenter, and Deb Stevens, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Dennis has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, at the Mercer County Fair Barn in Princeton, MO.

