Obituary & Services: Dennis Edwin “Ed” Mace, III

Dennis Edwin “Ed” Mace, III passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

He was born on October 24, 1977, in St. Joseph, Missouri the son of Dennis Edwin Mace, Jr. and Kathleen Hite.

Ed was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He had an incredible heart, and an amazing smile, and would do anything for his family. He was a very hard worker and could build or fix anything that was in front of him. He loved the outdoors, fishing, agate hunting, and watching his children grow. He will be forever loved, missed, and never forgotten.

Ed is survived by his father, Dennis Edwin Mace Jr; mother, Jackie Fultz; wife, Lesley Mace; children, Dennis Mace, Tessa Mace (Keegan), Cheyenne Mace (Josh), Trevor Mace (Kaliah), Bryan Mace, Karyssa Mace, and, Lexi Mace; grandchildren, Jaysiah Mace and Jalen Kille; siblings, Sabrina Doss (Brian), Pamela Miller, Abra Johnson (Travis), Dustin Mace, Derick Thorburn (Taylor), Jonathon Flutz (Amber), Niki Fultz and countless nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Grandmom, Mary Mace, and Grandfather, Dennis Edwin Mace.

Ed has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at Noon Saturday, June 10 at Kirkley Chapel Church, Ridgeway, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Suicide Prevention.

