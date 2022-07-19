Obituary & Services: Delores June Ewing

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Delores June Ewing, 88, (formerly of Lineville, IA) passed away at the Grand Brook Memory Care Center in Rogers, AR on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Delores, a daughter of Lloyd Richard and Cleo Agnes (Smith) Dykes was born on January 7, 1934, in Mercer, Missouri.

Delores married Wendell Wilson Ewing on March 10, 1951, in the Methodist Church in Centerville, IA. After their marriage, they moved to Topeka, Kansas where Wendell worked on the railroad and Delores worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield. When Wendell’s father became ill, Wendell returned to Clio to help his father. He was a farmer for the remainder of his life and although Delores had never lived on a farm, she became a farmer’s wife. She worked at the O’Bryan sewing factory in Leon for five years.

Delores was a very active member of the Lineville Assembly of God Church, where she served as Sunday School Secretary, Music coordinator, Sunday School teacher for the Jr. class, Bible School Superintendent, and teacher and music coordinator for Bible School. She was on the Brush Arbor Committee since it began in 1984 until she moved from Lineville to Fort Madison in 2017. She was also coordinator of the Sunday program on the last day of all the Brush Arbor Services. She served as a board member for the Seneca AAA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell; her parents; five sisters, Evelyn Auldridge, Marda McCarty, Laura Lee Dykes, Pauline Peace (infant half-sister), Marian Moore, and a nephew, Ronald McCarty and son-in-law, Tim Foster; sister-in-law, Twyla Ewing; and brothers-in-law, David Greenlee, Donald Ewing, Karl McCarty.

Delores is survived by her son, Terry (Patricia) Ewing, and daughters, Cynthia (Blair) Brandmeyer, Pam Foster, and Angie (Kevin} Hydorn; grandchildren, Ryan Brandmeyer, Chad Brandmeyer, Michael Ewing, David Ewing, Amy Thacher, Josh Foster, and Melissa Eagle, Haley Hydorn, Hayden Hydorn, Hanna Hydorn; great-grandchildren, Ike Thacher, Mo Thacher, Luke Brandmeyer, Ava Brandmeyer, Nora Brandmeyer, Camden Brandmeyer, Barrett Brandmeyer, Gavin Brandmeyer, Isaac Eagle, Aaron Eagle, Remi Ewing, Berreck Ewing, Andie Ewing, Logan Ewing; niece, Brenda Moore, nephews Steve Moore, Dave Greenlee, Tom Ewing, Jim Ewing, Rodney Ewing; and sister-in-law, Shirley Greenlee.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 22 at the Lineville Assembly of God Church, Lineville, IA under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lineville, IA. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Grand Brook Memory Care Center of Rogers, Arkansas in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.