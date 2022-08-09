Obituary & Services: Delma “Delores” Wendt

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Delma “Dolores” Wendt was born on January 10, 1935, in Fredericktown, Missouri, to John and Piney (Hensley) Britton. She entered into eternal Life on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home in Vandalia, Missouri.

In her life, Dolores worked at the Social Security Office in Chillicothe, Missouri, where she met her husband Ed. She worked as a truck driver with her husband Ed, as a houseparent for Christian Children’s home, and in later years as co-manager of the Agape House, a prison ministry. She enjoyed quilting and embroidery. Children and grandchildren were the recipients of beautiful quilts. Dolores loved employment that enabled her to help people and many people were the recipients of her generosity. She especially enjoyed meeting and serving the guests at the Agape House and listening to their adventures.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ed; daughters, Jean Clark (Rick) of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Rhonda Remley (Mike) of Laddonia, Missouri; one son, James Deardeuff (Robin) of Cataula, Georgia; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Faye Deardeuff of Florissant, Missouri, Pauline Porth of Lawson, Missouri, and Carmen (Paul) Buchanan of Brookfield, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Galen Deardeuff; one grandson, Jared Deardeuff; two sisters, Fern Lovvern (Ferrell) and Elaine Holstead (Sonny); and four brothers, Jimmy Dale, Melvin Britton, Marvin (Jane) Britton and Randy (Mindey) Britton.

Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Friday, August 12, 2022, one hour before the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shiloh Children’s Home and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri.