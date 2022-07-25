Obituary & Services: Dean Oswalt

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dean Oswalt, 94, of Princeton, MO passed away at his home on July 23, 2022, surrounded by family. He was a lifelong resident of Princeton.

Dean was born January 4, 1928, in Princeton to Earl Glen and Pearl Josephine (LaFever) Oswalt. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1947. Along with farming his whole life he worked two years for Bryan Produce, ran a milk route for Elvin Hunter for two years, then for himself. He worked for COOP for six years. Dean owned and operated Oswalt Grocery Store from 1959-1965 and Oswalt Greenhouse from 1965- 1989. He retired from MODOT in 1983. Dean was a member of IOOF Lodge #52. He served on the Mercer County Fair Board, Mercer County Senior Center Board, and was a Trustee for Morgan Township. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Princeton. Dean was married to Mary Madeline Bryant in 1951 and had one son, Eddy Dean. Mary passed away in 1975. He married Barbara Howe on November 10, 1976.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of the home, by son Eddy (Christy) Oswalt of Princeton, MO, and granddaughters Nichole (Travis) Tatum of Trenton, MO, and Emily Oswalt of Princeton, MO. He is also survived by two stepsons, James (Isla) Miller of Princeton, MO, and Lonnie Miller (Hot Springs, S.D); one step-daughter Patricia (Brandon) Norton of Trenton, MO. He had several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One brother, Ronnie (Teanah) Oswalt of Chillicothe, MO; 2 sisters, Kay Cornwell of Kansas City, and Barbara McLin of Chillicothe, along with several nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Oswalt, one brother Harold Oswalt and three sisters Norma Oswalt, Elna Nolan, and Marilyn Hickman.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO, with Pastor Gary Watkins, officiating. Burial will follow in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Mercer County Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home P.O. Box 316 Princeton, MO 64473.