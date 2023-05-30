Obituary & Services: Dawn Leslie Winder (Mutum)

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dawn Leslie Winder (Mutum) was born on March 30th,1954 in Atlantic, Iowa. She died at the age of 69 in Bethany, Missouri on May 26th, 2023.

Dawn was born to loving parents and enjoyed her childhood on the farm. She would always be an animal lover. She rode horses, fed chickens, hated the pigs, and had a cow she bottled fed that became her pet. As a teen, Dawn was an avid Girl Scout, earning many badges, making friends, and taking a trip with her troop.

After graduation, Dawn pursued a degree in music at Maryville University. It was here she met Michael Winder at the Baptist Student Union. She would remark to her friends that, “She had met the man she was going to marry.” They married shortly after graduation and would spend 47 years together.

They would go on to raise a family and live in many states due to Mike’s work with Conoco. Dawn was a stay-at-home mom but often worked in the schools her children attended. If they were not in school, she homeschooled them. After they were grown, Dawn went on to pursue her love of American Sign Language. She had already learned much in deaf ministry, but wanted to take her knowledge to others and began working at Carbon County School District in Rawlins, Wyoming with hearing-impaired students. She would also work with special needs children and later taught school at Highland Hills Elementary as a Music teacher. She retired as a teacher but went on to work with youth of all ages through VBS, after-school clubs, church camps, and Sunday school.

Dawn and Mike’s final move would take them back to where it all started. They enjoyed their time continuing to work together in music ministry, going “cruising”, eating Chinese food, and doing life with friends and family. Together they faced life’s challenges as Dawn’s health declined.

Dawn had a love for everyone. She had a quiet spirit, and at times, a quiet roar. Although we say goodbye, for now, we look forward to seeing her again in Heaven. She will be dearly missed by all of those who loved her.

Dawn is survived by her husband Michael Winder of Gilman City, Missouri. A son John Winder (Angela) of Gower, Missouri. A daughter Temara (Alex) Sena of Greeley, Colorado, and a son David Winder of Rawlins, Wyoming. She had 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son Daniel Philip Winder and her parents David and Beatrice Mutum of Elk Horn, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Gilman City. Burial will be at the Miriam Cemetery, Bethany following services. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until service time at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel.

Gifts and flowers may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Gilman City, Missouri.

