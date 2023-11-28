Obituary & Services: David William Crouch

David William Crouch, 76, of rural Browning, MO, passed away on November 26, 2023, after a courageous battle with prolonged health issues.

A memorial service is scheduled for January 6, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton, MO. The family will welcome visitors from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. before the service. A private inurnment will take place later at Mt. Zion Christian Church near Humphreys. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to The American Legion, which can be made at the Funeral Home.

Born on March 25, 1947, in Milan, MO, David was the son of Kenneth and Geraldine Watkins Crouch. A 1965 graduate of Humphreys R-4 High School, he attended Northeast Missouri Teacher’s College (now Truman University) before enlisting in the Navy, serving from 1967 to 1971 as a Petty Officer. His naval career included service on the USS Princeton LPH-5 and participation in the recovery of the Apollo 10 space capsule.

After military service, David returned to Sullivan County, where he built a unique cordwood home. He engaged deeply with the Parson community and its history, pursuing interests in roofing, beekeeping, woodworking, antiques, cooking, and classic cars. His annual cider pressing event was a community highlight.

A talented writer, David contributed historical and humorous articles to the Milan Standard and other publications. His exceptional memory and extensive reading habits made him a knowledgeable conversationalist and storyteller.

David is survived by his sisters, Donna Muiller (Jim) of Westwood, KS, and Carol Crouch of Prairie Village, KS; his niece, Amy Hileman (Keil) of DeSoto, KS; nephew, Neil Muiller (Stephannie) of Lawson, MO; six great-nieces; and a wide circle of friends.