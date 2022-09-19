Obituary & Services: David Warren Streiff

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Reddit LinkedIn Pinterest Print Email Messenger

David Warren Streiff, age 39, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence.



David was born the son of Allen and Laurie (Simmons) Streiff on September 2, 1983, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 2002 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He then earned his Associates Degree in Business from North Central Missouri College, Trenton, Missouri.

David was united in marriage to Bethany Stumbaugh on December 12, 2020, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. He worked as a glazier and partner for Sargent’s Glass Company for 18 years. He was a member of Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. David was an avid Kansas City Chiefs Fan and was a season ticket holder. He loved history, trivia, fun facts, drawing, and movies. David enjoyed collecting crazy socks.

Survivors include his wife, Bethany Streiff of the home; his parents, Allen and Laurie Streiff of Chillicothe, Missouri; three sisters, Tara Donoho of Chillicothe, Missouri, Jolita Pritchett and husband Cody of Grain Valley, Missouri, and Deanna Ryan and husband Jimmy of Independence, Missouri; three nieces, Regan Donoho, Adalee Donoho, and Hayden Pritchett; one nephew, Gavin Pritchett; paternal grandparents, Norma and Don Kissick of Chillicothe, Missouri; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Roger and Edla Simmons; paternal grandfather, Francis “Buck” Streiff; one uncle, Greg Streiff; and one aunt, June Cramner.



A celebration of life will be held at Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the David Streiff Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.