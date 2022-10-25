Obituary & Services: David Ray Mott

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

David Ray Mott, 75, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 21st, 2022.

He was born July 14, 1947, in Iola, Kansas the son of Frank and Lola Mott.

On November 10, 1967, he married Mary Grace Groves Mott in North Kansas City, who preceded him in death.

David was a retired dialysis technician and a beloved Grandfather and Great Grandfather.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his son, Steven Mott; daughter, Mary Michelle Roberts; 6 grandchildren, Cameryn, Samantha, Tobie, Julie, Allison, and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Kendall, Theodore, Rubye, and Harrison; his brother, Wayne Mott; sister, Sally Ireland, and close friend and caregiver, Nadine Goddard.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial will follow in Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.