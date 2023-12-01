Obituary & Services: David Keith Wood

On Wednesday morning, God called in a gas leak – David was on call. David Keith Wood, 60, of Unionville, MO, passed away on November 29, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his wife and children. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Helen Trent (Ross), and Mabel Wood; his mother, Wanda (Trent) Wood; his father, Daymon Wood; and his niece, Kristen McReynolds.

David is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his daughter, KayLea, and her husband, Andrew; his sons, Nolan, Riley, and Landon; as well as his grandchildren, Hudson, Porter, and Griffen. His sister, Debbie (Sonny) Wood, and their son; brother, Randy (Denise) Wood, and their three children; and sister, Rhonda (Norm) Davidson, and her son, along with many nieces and nephews, also survive him.

Born on July 18, 1963, to Daymon and Wanda Wood, David was the youngest of four siblings. He attended Putnam County schools. After school, David began working, first at Hy-Vee in Unionville, and then entered the natural gas field. His career started with Utility Consultants Incorporated in 1984, and he spent the next 39 years in the industry. He began as a meter reader and eventually became Vice President at Utility Safety & Design, Inc., where he spent the last 22 years of his career, enjoying his job and the many relationships he built along the way.

David and Marilyn married on July 19, 1986, in Unionville, where they built a home and raised their four children. David’s proudest moments in life came from celebrating his children and their accomplishments. They enjoyed traveling together, taking a family vacation to Branson, MO, every year.

David was a man of routines, feeding his cows, eating breakfast at the Sale Barn, and drinking coffee at McCormack’s MFA every Saturday morning. His hobbies included side-by-side rides, traveling with family and friends, watching his children at sporting events, playing with his grandsons, playing jokes on people, and spending time at the cabin he and his brother built from the ground up. David also enjoyed a good game of cornhole.

In April, David accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. This decision brought him great comfort over his last several months. Even though he didn’t want to go, he was looking forward to going Home, and his family will look forward to meeting him again in Heaven.

David was a great husband to Marilyn, a father to his children, a Papa to his grandsons, and a dear friend to people all across the Midwest. He will be greatly missed by many.

Funeral services for David will be held at Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Interment will be at Pherigo Cemetery.

The family requests any memorials in David’s name be sent to the Putnam County Fair Board or the Pherigo Cemetery. Both causes were important to David, and he devoted countless hours to improving the fair for many years as well as serving on the boards of both. These may be entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.