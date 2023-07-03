Obituary & Services: David Evan Gwinn

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

David Evan Gwinn, 63, of Jamesport, Missouri, passed away on June 30, 2023, at his rural Jamesport home.

David was born on January 17, 1960, in Davenport, Iowa, to Roy Lee and Jewel R. “Judy” Gwinn.

He dedicated his life to farming and was a lifelong resident of rural Jamesport, Missouri.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bill Gwinn.

Surviving him are his brother, Jerald Gwinn of Jamesport, Missouri; niece Becky Vandevender of Trenton, Missouri; and two great-nieces, Skylar and Saige Gott, both of Trenton, Missouri.

Graveside services and burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at Antioch Cemetery in Jamesport, Missouri. Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, Missouri, is handling the arrangements. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Cemetery, care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related