Obituary & Services: David Delano Doll

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

David Delano Doll, 62, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 13, 1959, in Cameron, Missouri to John Sr. and Anna (Sparks) Doll. He was a farmer, a USMC Veteran, contractor co-owner, and operator, with Atlas Systems Inc.

David married Nichole Rife on August 3, 2013. David was a loving, caring, and giving husband, father, son, and brother. He loved fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Anna (Sparks) Hamilton; step-mother, Janie L.(Altes) Doll; aunt, Elaine Adams; uncle Raymond Adams and brothers-in-law, Mike Lang and Jim Frey.

Survivors: wife, Nichole, and daughter, Harmony, both of the home; father, John Doll, Trenton, Missouri; brother, John Jr. (Lisa) Doll, Sillisby, Texas; 3 sisters, Cindy Lang, Lake Viking, Missouri, Betty (Gary) Ireland and Julie Frey, both of Trenton, Missouri; honorary daughter, Jennifer Calderon, California; brother in law, Robert Chase Rife, Chico, California; mother in law, Tami Rife (Jeff Brown), Cottonwood, California; father in law, John( Lisa Heredia) Rife, Red Bluff, California; 5 grandchildren, Acacia, Austin, Adrian, Ariana, and Paxon;1 great-grandchild, Ehlania; and aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Graveside Service: 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Mt. Ayr Cemetery, Altamont, Missouri.

The family requests memorials to be given to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.