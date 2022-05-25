Obituary & Services: David (Dave) Lawrence Niemeyer

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

David (Dave) Lawrence Niemeyer, age 76 of Mercer, MO, passed away on May 21, 2022. Dave was born June 21, 1945, in Washington, MO, the youngest of three children born to Wesley and Edna (Hackmann) Niemeyer. He was baptized in 1945 and confirmed in 1959, in the Holstein United Church of Christ. Dave attended elementary school in Holstein, MO, and high school in Warrenton, MO, where he enjoyed playing sports, particularly baseball and basketball. He served in the Army National Guard for 8 years following high school.

Dave attended Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, MO, where he was a walk-on baseball player. His love for the game and desire to coach led him to a degree in Education. In 1972, Dave moved to Mercer, MO to fill a vacant, half-year coaching position. There, he met his wife, Virginia (Ginny) Bruner, and they married on October 4, 1973. In 1977, they welcomed their daughter, Heather.

Dave taught at North Mercer R-III school for 16 ½ years, where he coached all sports at all grade levels, including boys and girls basketball, boys and girls softball, and track. He later moved to Princeton R-V school in 1988, where he coached boys basketball and girls softball for 11 years until his retirement in 1999. He built strong sports programs within Mercer County and earned the respect of players, fans, and fellow coaches. He was inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2011 and received many accolades over the years.

Dave was an avid sports fan who rooted for the good guys: the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers, and any team playing the Kansas Jayhawks. He always had insights to share on the upcoming big game and could talk “ball” for hours. It was rare not to see him wearing a shirt or ball cap with his team’s mascots proudly displayed.

In his retirement, Dave grew his passion for woodworking. He designed and crafted thousands of items from lumber he salvaged from old barns and buildings he tore down. He also spent many hours working in his garden. He served on the Mercer Park Board and Mercer County Recreation Board. He played an integral part in creating Mercer’s city park and most recently worked as a volunteer for Serve Mercer County. Dave was an active member of the Mercer United Methodist Church and a faithful follower of Christ. He would do anything for his family, friends, church, and community.

Dave created an exceptional legacy. His motto was, “Winning isn’t everything but trying is.” He pushed for greatness, on and off the court or field. He wanted everyone to strive to reach their highest potential. He coached and mentored his athletes with unwavering encouragement and developed lasting relationships with many of them. Dave lived his life like he played and coached the game: All in. 110% effort. Never giving up, despite obstacles or hardships.

Dave will be greatly missed by the family he loved immensely. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Ginny; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Matt Schmidt; granddaughter, Ainslea Schmidt; sister-in-law, Virginia Niemeyer; brother- and sister-in-law, William (Buddy) and Jackie Bruner; sister-in-law, Kay Walters; many nieces and nephews; and a host of people whom he considered “family.” In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his sister, Delores Hubbard; brother, Melvin Niemeyer; brother-in-law, Jim Walters; and parents-in-law, William and Virginia Bruner.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at the United Methodist Church, Princeton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear their favorite sports gear! Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.