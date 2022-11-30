Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Friday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the mortuary.

Ruth was born June 20, 1949, in Trenton, Missouri to the parents of C.J. and Veva Cunningham Anderson. She graduated from Spickard High School and attended North Central Missouri College, Trenton. Before retiring she was employed by Barnes Greenhouse and then Casey’s both in Trenton. She loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, shopping with friends, camping, and spending time with family.

David was born April 13, 1949, in Corydon, Iowa to the parents of Harold and Fonda Graham Groom. He graduated from Albany High School and then attended North Central Missouri College, Trenton. Before retiring he was employed at Modine of Trenton. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family,

Ruth and David were married on August 25, 1968.

Survivors include their daughter and son-in-law Mindy and Allen Williams, Kearney, Missouri; their grandchildren Tristan, Tatum, Trinety, Saige Williams, Corda, and Emma Brown. Other survivors for Ruth are three brothers Lowell Dean Anderson, Tindall, Missouri, Mike Anderson, Trenton, Missouri, and Gary Lee, Spickard, Missouri, and many family and friends who loved them dearly.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents CJ and Veva Anderson, her stepmother Helen Anderson, her son Chad, daughter Angie, brother Gordon Anderson, and step-brother John Lee. David was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Fonda Groom, his son Chad, daughter Angie and his brother Galen Groom.