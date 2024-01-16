Obituary & Services: Darrel Wayne West

Share To Your Social Network

Darrel Wayne West, 86, of Albany, MO, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

He was born to Virgil and Audrey (McBride) West on July 3, 1937, in Stockton, MO. Raised on a farm west of Stockton, he graduated from Stockton High School in 1955. Following graduation, he served in the Army.

Darrel married Ruby Gail Thomas in Stockton, MO, on June 12, 1957. They had seven children. The couple was married for 40 years before Ruby’s passing in 1997. He later married Gennell (Mallen) West on July 31, 1998. They enjoyed 24 years of marriage until her passing in 2022.

He enjoyed training horses and coon hunting.

In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Carl and Kermit West; and a sister, Ardith Smutz.

Darrel is survived by four daughters, Brenda Francis of Lineville, IA; Judy Miller (Boyd) of Ravanna, MO; Lori Rogers (Jim) of Canton, GA; and Terry Ellis (Kirk) of Mercer, MO; three sons, Wayne West (Doris) of Mercer, MO; Don West (Linda) of Princeton, MO; and Ron West (Shirley) of Mercer, MO; sister, Iris Spence of Independence, MO; brother, Denzil West of Stockton, MO; 20 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Ravanna Cemetery, Ravanna, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Related