Funeral Services: Darral Lynn Crabtree

Darral Lynn Crabtree, a 73-year-old resident of Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away in his home on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 27, at Pattonsburg School, located in Pattonsburg, MO. The arrangements are under the guidance of Roberson Funeral Home, also based in Pattonsburg. A burial ceremony, featuring Military Rites in honor of Crabtree’s service, will follow at Salmon Cemetery in Pattonsburg.

Family and friends are invited to gather and pay their respects from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Pattonsburg School. In a heartfelt gesture, the family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Salmon Cemetery. Contributions can be sent to Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670, which is coordinating the memorials.