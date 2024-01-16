Obituary & Services: Dana Elaine Fox

Share To Your Social Network

Dana Elaine Fox, age 59, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, at her residence in Chillicothe. She was born the daughter of Dale and Lois Anne (Horton) Frizzell on April 17, 1964, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Dana was united in marriage to Brennan Fox on May 30, 1998, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. Shortly after their marriage, she adopted Brennan’s four daughters. They brought her much joy. Dana enjoyed attending their activities and ball games.

She worked at Commercial Turf for 25 years. Dana has been a real estate agent for the last five years, opening her own business, Fox and Co. Real Estate, as Owner and Broker on June 1, 2022. She made Reborn Dolls, selling them at craft shows with her daughters’ help. Dana was a member of Piece Makers Quilt Guild in Brookfield, Missouri, enjoying quilt retreats with friends. She also attended Calvary Baptist Church and Turning Point Church in Chillicothe. Dana loved traveling, especially going on cruises and visiting Cocoa Beach. Her pets always brought her great joy.

Survivors include her husband, Brennan; daughters, Amanda Ernwall (Eric), Lindsey Fox, Baily Jane Walters (Joshua), and Kayla Rose Fox (Alex Niner); grandchildren, Noah Clyde Walters and Sadie Jo Walters; brother-in-law, Gene McNally; aunts, Willa Vee “Boots” (Jim) George and Gail (Jack) O’Bryan; step-aunt, Susie (Marvin) Gordon; step uncles, Richard (Debbie) and Paul (Carol) Evans; nephew, Chad McNally (Holly); great-nieces and -nephews, Harper, Maddison, and Colton McNally; and several cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; paternal grandparents, Harley and Genevieve Frizzell; maternal grandparents, Levon, Ann, and Mell (Benskin) Horton; sister, Elizabeth “Diane” McNally; aunt, Helen von Richthofen; and uncles, Tom Horton and David Evans.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. A visitation is scheduled on Thursday, January 18, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on January 18, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Brassfield Cemetery, Chillicothe. Memorial contributions may be made to the House of Prayer and can be left or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

Related