Obituary & Services: Dale Ray Lightfoot

Dale Ray Lightfoot, age 68, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the family farm south of Hale, Missouri, surrounded by his family.

Dale was born on April 23, 1955, to Raymond E. and Marjorie E. (Jenkins) Lightfoot in Chillicothe, Missouri. He attended Hale R-I School, graduating in 1973, and immediately began working for Morton Buildings in Chillicothe. He married Diana Lynn Gault at the Hale United Methodist Church on May 15, 1976. Except for a brief period while his wife was in college, Dale spent his entire life on the family farm, where he farmed and worked as an over-the-road trucker for Highway Carriers, ACT Trucking, and TransAm Trucking Company. He served on the Hurricane Creek Township Board for several years and was a member of the Hale Tractor Pullers Association. Dale enjoyed being outdoors, riding his Harley, working on antique tractors, competing in pulls, and was happiest when operating farm machinery.

Dale is survived by his wife, Diana; three children, Amy Beth Lovell of Amarillo, Texas, Katie Ann (Casey) Cunningham of Hallsville, Missouri, and Brandon Lightfoot of Fayette, Missouri; grandchildren Ari Lovell, Payton, Kampbell, Avery, and Maddie Cunningham, and Gavin and Gracie Lightfoot; sister, Cinthia Barnes (Allan) Brobst of Chillicothe, Missouri; brother-in-law, Clifton (Debi) Gault of Chillicothe, Missouri; and sisters-in-law, Helen Storey of Holt, Missouri, Sharrie (Clyde) Langston of Tuttle, Oklahoma, Rene (Stan) Trussell of Coloma, Missouri, and Treslyn (Kenny) Pollreisz of Lebanon, Missouri. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Robin Annette Lightfoot and Sue Sharp; and brothers-in-law, James Barnes and Leroy Gault.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, DeWitt, Missouri, on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. There is no scheduled family visitation. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Evergreen Cemetery Association of DeWitt and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.