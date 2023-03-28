Obituary & Services: Curtis Lynn Fletchall

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Curtis Lynn Fletchall, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 71. He was born on June 5, 1951, in Maryville, Missouri, to the late Dennis and Louella Fletchall.

Curtis was known for his gentle and loving nature, and he cherished spending time with his loved ones. He had a passion for long motorcycle rides on his Harley Davidson, golfing, fishing, stargazing with his high-powered telescope, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. For almost 20 years Curtis worked as the body shop manager for Collision Works in Bethany, MO. Curtis devoted over four decades to restoring and painting cars for clients throughout the Midwest. He was a dedicated husband to Margaret, and they enjoyed many wonderful years together.

Curtis is survived by his wife Margaret, his son Brennen and his partner Arturs, son Chase and his wife Chelsea, daughter Whitney and her partner Jon, as well as his four grandchildren Mia Ernzen, Liv Fletchall, Urban Fletchall, and Greenlee Fletchall-Atagana, and his two siblings Vic Fletchall and Berneda James.

Curtis will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was a selfless and generous man who always prioritized the needs of others. His family and friends will forever cherish his memory.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 31 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

