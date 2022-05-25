Obituary & Services: Clifford Graham Weaver

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Clifford Graham Weaver, 68 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home with his two sons by his side.

Clifford was born March 14, 1954, in Milan, to Junior Cecil and Ivy Doreen (Hailey) Weaver. Clifford was a lifelong resident of Milan, and served in the United States Navy, stationed in San Diego, California. After the Navy, he came back and worked at ConAgra, at Uptown Cafe, and as a Key Manufacturer in Kirksville. Clifford enjoyed sitting outside watching the wildlife and listening to music.

Clifford was survived by two sons, Carson Weaver and girlfriend Kathy Coon of Milan and David Weaver and wife Tasha of Stockton, Missouri; Grandchildren, Miracle Jade Weaver, Collin Junior Weaver, Logan Viers, Cadence Viers; Great grandchild, Elena Grace; three brothers, David Weaver of Kirksville, Mike (Mary) Weaver of Milan, and Anthony Weaver of Milan; one sister, Pat Larson of Kirksville; and nephews and a niece, Jeremy Weaver, Jason Weaver, Dennis Weaver, Dustin Weaver, Chad Weaver, and Tabitha Wolf. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dana Weaver.

Graveside services for Clifford will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan. Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan is handling arrangements.