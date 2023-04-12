Obituary & Services: Clayton Shady, Jr.

Clayton Shady, Jr., 69, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. He had been a patient there for two weeks.

Clayton Robert Shady, Jr. was born in Jackson County, Iowa, on July 19, 1953, the son of Clayton Lyle and Betty Lenora (Evers) Shady, who preceded him in death. He was raised in Jackson County. Clayton enlisted in the United States Marines Corps at the age of 17 and served in Vietnam among other places. He returned to Maquoketa, Iowa, after his discharge and worked for area farmers and for Clinton Engines before beginning a life-long career as a truck driver, driving for various companies for well over 20 years. Clayton drove the long hauls, often taking his son Robert with him. Clayton married Susan Dague in Maquoketa, Iowa, on March 1, 1980. He enjoyed being a truck driver and only failing health kept him off the road. Clayton also enjoyed coon hunting as well as hunting for rabbits and squirrels. He liked to fish as well. He was a member of the American Legion.

Clayton is survived by his wife, Susan of the home, and five children: Willliam Shady of Milan, Missouri; Jonathan (Jessica) Bartolotti of Hamburg, New York, David Shady of Maquoketa, Iowa, Robert Shady of Unionville, Missouri, and Melissa Remme of Fresno, California. Eighteen grandchildren also survive. He is survived by a brother, Michael Shady of Maquoketa, Iowa, and four sisters, Debra Shady of Lost Nation, Iowa, Janet Streets of Maquoketa, Iowa, Melinda Sterbenz of Cuba City, Wisconsin, and Dixie Hensler of Neillsville, Wisconsin, as well as 21 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Clayton was preceded in death by two sisters, Susan DuBois and Judith Eye, and 2 nephews.

Memorial services will be held at Broadlawn Baptist Church in Unionville at 11:00 am on Friday, April 14, 2023, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Jacksonville (Missouri) Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family and may be entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.