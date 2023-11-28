Obituary & Services: Cindy R. (White) Roy

Cindy Roy passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Born on July 24, 1970, in Chillicothe, MO, to parents Gary and Iona (Pete) White, Cindy grew up on a farm in the Sampsel area and attended school in Chillicothe. She cherished her rural upbringing, recalling fond memories of family activities such as cutting firewood, lunches at her granny’s, and participating in local hunting and county fairs.

An active student, Cindy was involved in 4-H, served as a varsity football cheerleader for four years, and was a homecoming queen candidate in her senior year. Pursuing higher education, she graduated from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Advertising.

Cindy married Scott Roy on August 3, 1991. The couple initially resided in Warrensburg, moving to Prescott, AZ, after Cindy’s graduation. In Arizona, she worked for Strum Ruger, Prescott Livestock Auction, and as a grocery manager at Albertson’s. Cindy and Scott were blessed with two daughters, Breilly and Sadie.

In 1998, they returned to Trenton to raise their daughters close to family. Cindy’s career included roles at Grand River Mutual and later as Marketing Director at Farmers Bank of Northern, MO. She retired in spring 2023 due to her illness.

A dedicated member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton, Cindy’s passions included quilting, baking, and decorating. She was deeply involved in her daughters’ lives, supporting their school and extracurricular activities. Cindy also enjoyed outdoor activities, especially with her family and friends.

Cindy is survived by her husband Scott, daughters Breilly Roy and Sadie Stimpson, son-in-law Ryan, granddaughter Hattie Sue, daughters-of-the-heart Lauren and Morgan Dolan, her parents, sister Robin Quinn, mother-in-law Babe Roy, and numerous relatives. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, father-in-law Jim Roy, and son-of-the-heart Drew Dolan.

The family appreciates the community’s support and condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cindy’s memory can be made to the Trenton FFA Chapter and the Central Methodist University Marine Biology program, c/o Scott Roy.

A private burial will be held on December 2, 2023, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for the same day at Black Silo Winery, Trenton, MO, from 1:00 P.M. to 3:30 P.M.