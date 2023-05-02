Obituary & Services: Christopher Wayne Miller

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Christopher Wayne Miller, age 36, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at his residence.

Christopher was born May 17, 1986, in Rockford, Illinois. He attended Chillicothe Schools. He had worked various jobs before he had a spontaneous injury that had left him disabled four years ago. He was employed by Sonic for many years. He was a friendly spirit and considered his close friends his family. His best friend was his nephew, Elliot. His days centered around checking on him and his goings-on. He also loved to play Pokemon Go.

Chris is survived by his mother, Virginia Ray Marshall, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Jennifer Miller, and her significant other, Josh Bagley, of Beloit, Wisconsin; one brother, Jesse Earl Marshall, and his significant other, Nancy McCurley, of Chillicothe, Missouri; and two nephews, Elliot Ashton Marshall and T.J. Throndsen. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Wayne Miller of Rockford, Illinois; his fraternal grandparents, Wayne and Mary Jo Miller of Chillicothe, Missouri; and his maternal grandmother, Sharon Manering of Monticello, Indiana.

A celebration of life will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Friday, May 12, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christopher Wayne Miller Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

