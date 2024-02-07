Obituary & Services: Christopher “Chris” Anthony Mowre

Share To Your Social Network

Christopher “Chris” Anthony Mowre, aged 44, of Gallatin, MO, passed away on the evening of Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri.

Born on January 14, 1980, in Kansas City, MO, Chris was the son of Roy Christopher Mowre and Winona (Davis) Votipka. Raised in Kansas City, he married Kayla Smith on July 18, 2009, at the Baptist Church in Edgerton. Before relocating to Daviess County in 2014, they lived in the Kansas City area. Chris worked in commercial construction as a journeyman with the Bricklayers Union Local #207, specializing in firestop and skilled trades work.

Family was the center of Chris’s world. An exceptional father and husband, he cherished his children above all, actively participating in their sports activities and coaching them. He took pride in their accomplishments and enjoyed playing video games, barbecuing—a skill at which he excelled—fishing, working on his truck, and playing cornhole. A football fan, Chris was particularly fond of the Raiders, often playfully teasing others about his team preference. Known affectionately as “Uncle C” by his nephews, whom he adored, Chris was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Chris’s passing was preceded by that of his father, stepfather, grandparents, and grandmother-in-law. He is survived by his loving wife, Kayla; children, Danika, Preslie, Roman, and Marissa; his mother, Winona Votipka; father-in-law, Joe Smith; mother-in-law, Tiffhanie Gentry; brother, Matthew Votipka; sister, Alisha Votipka; grandfather-in-law, Bob Smith; sister-in-law, Mandy; and five cherished nephews, among other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kayla Mowre, care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Gallatin United Methodist Church, with the family receiving friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. that day at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, (660) 663-2117.

