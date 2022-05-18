Obituary & Services: Christopher Bradley Woodward

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Christopher Bradley Woodward, 58, Parkville, MO passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at a North Kansas City, MO hospice facility.

He was born on November 29, 1963, in Memphis, Tennessee the son of Danny and Sandra (Hagan) Woodward.

On January 24, 1994, he married Julia Lacy in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In addition to his wife, Christopher is survived by his stepsons, Benjamin and Nicholas Hallauer; step-grandsons, Kobe, Liam, Declan, and Gavin Hallauer and brothers, Jeff and Eric Woodward.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Hobbs Cemetery, Eagleville, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.