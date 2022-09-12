Obituary & Services: Christine Simmons

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On Saturday, September 10, Christine Simmons, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 103.

Christine (Limes) Simmons was born on August 1, 1919, to Lewis and Bernice (Ellington) Limes on a farm near Dunlap, Missouri. She graduated from North Central Missouri College in 1939. She attended Kirksville State Teachers College in the fall of 1939, where she met and married RW Simmons. In 1948, they settled permanently in Chillicothe, Missouri, where they raised a daughter, Jan, and a son, LJ.

Christine was preceded in death by her mother Bernice, her father Lewis, and her beloved husband of 59 years, RW. She is survived by her daughter Jan (Erwin) Pellant of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and her son, LJ (Judy) Simmons of Fenton, Missouri; granddaughters Kathy (Pellant) Reed and Jennifer Pellant of Council Bluffs; grandsons Luke (Hanna) Simmons of Gothenburg, Sweden, and Josh (Elizabeth) Simmons of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, September 17, at 11:00 a.m. Family visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at Rural Dale in Trenton, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Rural Dale Cemetery Association (455 SE 63rd Ave, Laredo, Missouri, 64652).