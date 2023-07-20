Obituary & Services: Chase Allen Beaty

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chase Allen Beaty was born on February 1, 2010, during a terrible ice storm, to Dusty and Angie Beaty. He passed away tragically on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Mosaic Hospital in Albany, MO, at the age of 13.

Chase was the baby of his family and completed it perfectly. He had everyone wrapped around his finger from the beginning. Being the youngest on both sides meant he received lots of love, attention, teasing, and pranks, and had many protectors.

Chase was supposed to be an 8th grader at South Harrison Middle School this fall. He did not enjoy school, as he always said he already knew everything he needed to know, and he might not have been wrong. If he wanted to know something, he studied, researched, and learned all there was to know.

Chase knew more facts about the Titanic than a lot of historians. For the last few years, his focus had changed to airplanes and the Air Force. He planned to join the Air Force after school, and no doubt, he would have probably taught them all a thing or two. On the morning of July 1st, Chase was able to visit Omaha’s airplane museum and fly a simulator. Chase’s dream had come true.

Boy Scouts was something Chase enjoyed and was proud of. Grandpa Bob and Chase spent many hours together camping, hiking, cooking, and maybe even a little arguing; but neither of them would have missed a moment of it. On June 22, 2023, Chase was tapped into the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was so excited and proud of this accomplishment as he now joined the Beaty men: Dusty (his dad), brother Levi, Grandpa Bob, Uncle Trevor, and cousin Micah, all members of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.

Video games were another of Chase’s pastimes. He loved playing them with his friends, but his favorite opponent was his best friend, big cousin Drake. From a young age, Chase entertained everyone with his self-made YouTube videos, dancing skills, and witty sense of humor.

Chase being gone from Earth will leave a huge void in all his family and friends’ hearts. Comforting them is the fact that he is in heaven with Grandpa Gary, all his other loved ones, and he is no doubt camping and cooking with Jeff, his Boy Scout Buddy, and flying airplanes.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gary Overton; maternal great-grandparents, Donna and Barney Polley, Charles and Veda Overton; paternal great-grandparents, Carl and Nora Updegraff, Earl Beaty; paternal great-great-grandma, Erma Beaty, and cousin, Brandon Updegraff.

Chase is survived by his parents, Dusty and Angie Beaty; siblings, Levi, Summer (Kinser), and Paige; maternal grandparents, Susie and Larry Fuston; paternal grandparents, Deb and Bob Beaty; paternal great-grandma, Liz Beaty; aunt Amy and funcle Brent, and cousins Drake, Montana, Memphis, Skyler, Maycee, and Dylan; aunt Ginger, uncle Jason, and cousins Joey, Emma, Mac; uncle Trevor, aunt Billie, and cousins Lane, Hannah, Maddie, Micah, and Ramira; and a host of step-aunts and uncles, cousins, and many other loved ones.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Chase Beaty Scholarship Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

