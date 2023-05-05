Obituary & Services: Charlie Mang

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Charlie Mang a 76-year-old lifetime Trenton resident, passed away at 7:55 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at Livingston Manor Nursing Home in Chillicothe, MO.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2: p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Edinburg Baptist Church in Edinburg. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Trenton. A visitation will be from 1:00 until service time Tuesday at the Church. Open visitation will be from 9:00 until 6:00 Monday at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to either the Edinburg Baptist Church or the North 65 Senior Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Charles Robert Mang was born July 8, 1946, in Trenton to Kenneth and Mae Marie (Alderson) Mang. He graduated from Trenton High School and spent two years at Trenton Junior College. Charlie was a member of the Edinburg Baptist church where he played the piano during services for many years. He worked on the maintenance crew at Sunnyview Nursing Home, as a clerk at the Plaza Hotel, and as a custodian and Pleasant View R-6 and Gillman Schools. Charlie enjoyed playing pool and helping at church camp and his favorite pastime was playing Zelda on his Wii.

He is survived by his sister Linda Lamp, nephews Jeffery Lamp and wife Rachal and Gregory Lamp and wife Casey, a niece Cindy Emmons and husband Billy, six great nieces and nephews, and seven step-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister Nancy Lee Mang, and a nephew Zachary Lamp.

