Obituary & Services: Charles “Raymond” Radcliff

Charles “Raymond” Radcliff, age 95, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Raymond was born to Charles Raymond and Edith Ann (Schumacher) Radcliff on March 7, 1928, in Iola, Kansas. He served in the United States Navy from 1946 to 1947 during World War II. Raymond married Betty Ann Bonderer on May 24, 1953, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Utica, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 3, 2014. He owned and operated Radcliff Construction and was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was also a charter member of Chilli Campers, the Pinochle Club, Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858, and Vern R. Glick American Legion Post #25. Raymond enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing football. He ran track at Chillicothe High School, receiving the gold football on the 1945 Hornet football team, and competed in the state track meet.

Survivors include two sons, Steven Raymond Radcliff and Paul Joseph Radcliff (wife, Kathleen), both of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Julie Marie Bothwell (husband, Barrie), of Mooresville, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Hesler (Luke) of Platte City, Missouri, Katie Skipper (Ryan) of O’Fallon, Missouri, Kerry Hawkins (Zack) of Osage Beach, Missouri, Benjamin Radcliff (Emily) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Brandon and Brady Bothwell of Mooresville, Missouri, and Nick Radcliff of Chillicothe, Missouri; and five great-grandchildren, Finn and Wren Skipper, Graham Hesler, and Boone and Lyla Sue Radcliff. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, James Bonderer of Florida; a sister-in-law, Lou Bonderer of Cameron, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Betty Sue Radcliff; two sisters, Anna Mae Stephens and Esther Scholle; seven brothers-in-law, Drury (D.J.) Bonderer, Jr., Sgt. Thomas E. Bonderer, Col. Lawrence F. Bonderer, Richard McGrath, Vern Goetting, Don Stephens, and Kenneth Scholle; and two sisters-in-law, Jean McGrath and Julia Goetting.

Graveside services will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 5:30 p.m., followed by visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LICOVA (Livingston County Veterans Assistance) and/or St. Columban Catholic Church. Contributions can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

