Obituary & Services: Charles Ramer Wooderson

Charles Ramer Wooderson, 93, of Manchester, MO, the middle child of three of Ralph Ramer and Pearl Speck Wooderson, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Grandview Care Center of Chesterfield, MO following a short illness and hospitalization.

He was born on January 11, 1930, in Trenton. He made his home with a nephew, Kevin Neely of Manchester the past 8 years when dementia was beginning to set in. He was never married. Uncle Ray inherited his quiet nature and man of few words, not like his 2 sisters, from his mother and his small stature, Wooderson name, and being a staunch lifelong republican from his father. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in Alaska as a radar anti-aircraft artillery technician. He received an honorable discharge in 1953 and was in the reserves for six years. Ramer retired from the Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital in St. Louis, from the medical admissions dept.

He is survived by a sister Glenda Faye Keith a nephew Kevin Neely and niece Monica Burchett; also great nephews Travis (Praniva) Kyle and Travis Neely; Carson (Olivia), Dalton and step-great nephew Cody Burchett, James and Dylan Neely and great niece Sabrina (Jason) Fischer. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Dolyn and her husband Jim Neely, a nephew Jimmie Neely and a brother-in-law Dale Keith.

Ramer was a resident of Spickard, growing up, and was baptized in the Grand River west of Spickard as a child and youth, regularly attending the Spickard Methodist Church. He helped his dad in his auto, and tractor repair shop and with vegetable gardens at home. He graduated from Spickard School in 1947. He was small in stature but a good, fast basketball player. He attended Trenton Junior College, now N.C.M.C., and MU after returning from the Army. He enjoyed spending time with his family when he was able.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation will be from noon until service time Monday. Instead of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the V.F.W. Building fund, which may be left with or mailed to the funeral home

